ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of 19 new ambassadors and High Commissioners to vari­ous countries including a new council general for Pakistani consulate in New York.

Senior Foreign Ser­vice officer Muhammad Mudassir Tipu has been appointed as Pakistan's new ambassador to Iran. While Pakistan's ambas­sador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal has been made new High Commis­sioner for United Kingdom.

The PM rejected the recom­mendation for former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood as Pakistan’s new ambassador for China and directed that incumbent ambassador in China Moin ul Haq may con­tinue his responsibilities till further orders.

Directed General to Minis­ter of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr. Bilal Ahmed, has been made Paki­stan’s new Permanent Rep­resentative to the United Na­tions in Geneva.

While incumbent permanent representative to Geneva Khalil Hashmi has been made new am­bassador to Russian Federation.

Pakistan’s incumbent coun­cil general in New York Ayesha Ali has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Prague.

Addition Secretary in the For­eign Ministry Javeed Umra­ni has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Tunisia.

While Khalid Hussein has been made ambassador to Al­geria and Mian Atif Shareef has been made as new ambassador to Ethiopia.

Pakistan’s current ambassa­dor to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Mexico.

Career Foreign Service office officer Zeeshan Ahmed will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iraq while Saghib Rauf will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to Bahrain.

Pakistan’s current High Com­missioner to Kenya Syeda Saqlain has been made as Paki­stan’s new ambassador to Ger­many.

Director General in Foreign Ministry Shoaib Sarwar has been made as new ambassador to Denmark while current am­bassador in Denmark Ahmed Farooq has been transferred and made as new ambassador to Kingdom Saudi Arabia.

Naeem Ullah has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassa­dor to Rwanda and Mudassir Chaudhary has been as new am­bassador to Morocco.

Pakistan’s current ambassa­dor to Morocco Hamid Ashgar’s appointment to Ashkaabad has been cancelled and he has been asked to report to the Foreign Ministry.

Ahson Raza Shah has been made as new High Commission­er to Malaysia.

Incumbent High Commission­er to Malaysia Amna Balooch has been transferred and made Pakistan’s new ambassador to European Union and Belgium.

Pakistan’s current ambas­sador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore has been transferred and made Paki­stan’s new ambassador to In­donesia.

Directed General East Asia Pacific Desk in Foreign Min­istry Amir Ahmed Atozai has been made as new Council Gen­eral for Pakistan Consulate in New York.