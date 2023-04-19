ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of 19 new ambassadors and High Commissioners to various countries including a new council general for Pakistani consulate in New York.
Senior Foreign Service officer Muhammad Mudassir Tipu has been appointed as Pakistan's new ambassador to Iran. While Pakistan's ambassador to Germany Dr. Muhammad Faisal has been made new High Commissioner for United Kingdom.
The PM rejected the recommendation for former foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood as Pakistan’s new ambassador for China and directed that incumbent ambassador in China Moin ul Haq may continue his responsibilities till further orders.
Directed General to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Dr. Bilal Ahmed, has been made Pakistan’s new Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.
While incumbent permanent representative to Geneva Khalil Hashmi has been made new ambassador to Russian Federation.
Pakistan’s incumbent council general in New York Ayesha Ali has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Prague.
Addition Secretary in the Foreign Ministry Javeed Umrani has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Tunisia.
While Khalid Hussein has been made ambassador to Algeria and Mian Atif Shareef has been made as new ambassador to Ethiopia.
Pakistan’s current ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Mexico.
Career Foreign Service office officer Zeeshan Ahmed will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iraq while Saghib Rauf will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to Bahrain.
Pakistan’s current High Commissioner to Kenya Syeda Saqlain has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Germany.
Director General in Foreign Ministry Shoaib Sarwar has been made as new ambassador to Denmark while current ambassador in Denmark Ahmed Farooq has been transferred and made as new ambassador to Kingdom Saudi Arabia.
Naeem Ullah has been made as Pakistan’s new ambassador to Rwanda and Mudassir Chaudhary has been as new ambassador to Morocco.
Pakistan’s current ambassador to Morocco Hamid Ashgar’s appointment to Ashkaabad has been cancelled and he has been asked to report to the Foreign Ministry.
Ahson Raza Shah has been made as new High Commissioner to Malaysia.
Incumbent High Commissioner to Malaysia Amna Balooch has been transferred and made Pakistan’s new ambassador to European Union and Belgium.
Pakistan’s current ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore has been transferred and made Pakistan’s new ambassador to Indonesia.
Directed General East Asia Pacific Desk in Foreign Ministry Amir Ahmed Atozai has been made as new Council General for Pakistan Consulate in New York.