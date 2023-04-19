Shehbaz Sharif says Pak-IMF deal ‘is in final phase’ Army Chief General Asim Munir made tremendous efforts for IMF deal n Courts never grant stay on implementation of a law before promulgation.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the coalition parties have become a matter of worry for the opposition parties since they had shown an unprecedented unity throughout the first year of their government.
The prime minister while addressing a meeting of the coalition parties said that in the beginning, the opposition and even the people in the coalition parties were not hopeful of the durability of the alliance.
However, all of the allied parties manifested their democratic spirit and played their constructive role to maintain unity as well as for steering the country out of pervading challenges, he added.
PM Shehbaz said despite time to time differences on certain matters, the allied parties remained united to face the challenges inherited from the previous government. In the democracy, the decisions are made through consultation, not imposition, he added. Referring to the ongoing controversy regarding the court verdict on general elections in Punjab, he said nowhere in the world had ever happened that a court granted a stay on the implementation of a law even before its promulgation. The decision of the three-member bench even prompted the bar councils to raise their voice – for sake of the rule of law, not out of love for the government – as they also believed that the decision was contrary to the norms of the justice, he added.
PM Shehbaz said the coalition parties were striving wholeheartedly to take the struggle of overcoming the challenges to a logical end, despite all odds.
He told the participants that the International Monetary Fund’s agreement was in the final phase as their last conditionality was to make deposits. He lauded the efforts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Army Chief General Asim Munir for the success of the process.
He also appreciated COAS saying, “At this moment I will also say — even at the cost of reputation — that our army chief has also made tremendous efforts in this regard.”
The premier said he could not share further details regarding the army chief’s contributions and efforts, “but this is also a fact”. He also told the participants of his upcoming telephonic conversation with new Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the last week of April when they would discuss the matters of mutual interest. He reiterated the coalition government’s resolve to overcome the challenges it had taken up for sake of the country’s progress.
“I again assure you that you have elected me your prime minister and I will try my best to live up to your expectations,” he concluded.
‘NO POLITICS’ ON HEALTH, EDUCATION PROJECTS
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed that the development projects, particularly those relating to health and education, must not be politicised and be implemented in the best interest of the general public.
During his visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT), he said no one should be allowed to politicise the projects of any government.
Shehbaz Sharif said it was time to get united for the proper implementation of the Constitution of the country.
He expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the first phase of the hospital where patients were being provided best medical treatment in areas of dialysis, kidney ailments, and surgeries.
He lauded the Punjab administration of health for effectively carrying out the operationalisation of the hospital and appreciated doctors and nurses for their dedication.
He mentioned that Rs 5 billion were spent on RIUT so far and recalled that he laid the foundation stone of the hospital in 2012. He regretted that the previous government delayed the project, which otherwise could have been made operational much earlier.
PM Sharif said earlier, an allegation put against him by a former chief justice of the Supreme Court halted the work on a kidney and liver transplant hospital in Lahore. He said such discouragement of development and social work badly impacted the provision of civic facilities for the general public. He said serving the masses was a noble cause that needed a synchronized effort by all stakeholders.
The prime minister took a round of various sections of the RIUT and inquired about the health of patients. He also instructed the administration to leave no stone unturned in providing best medical facilities to the patients.Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders Hanif Abbasi, Tahira Aurangzeb, and others were present.