PPP will take along every party after coming to power: Bilawal Bhutto

Says if given level playing field, PPP will not only give surprise in Balochistan but also in Punjab n Zardari addresses party workers’ convention in Turbat n Says PPP will work with China to develop Balochistan.
LAHORE/TURBAT - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday that the PPP is open to dialogue with all political parties regarding national issues.
“Pakistan Peoples Party is a political party. The doors of political parties are always open to everyone for discussion”, Bilawal said while talking to reporters upon his arrival in Lahore. He expressed the PPP’s commitment to inclusivity stating that if his party secures a majority in the upcoming elections, they will work to involve everyone in addressing the country’s challenges. Bilawal also decried the ongoing politics of hatred and discrimination in the country. Praising PPP workers for their resilience during the dictatorships of General Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf, Bilawal described the Nawaz Sharif regime as no less than a dictatorship for PPP workers.
Responding to a question, he mentioned that the PPP was founded in Lahore, and efforts would be made to strengthen the party in the city. Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the difficulties faced by the people due to rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment. He noted that whenever the PPP government came to power, they fought against these challenges and emphasised that their competition is not with any particular political party.
Bilawal recalled the launch of the Benazir Income Support Programme in the past and vowed to introduce programs that would provide relief to the youth and workers upon returning to power. Also, Bilawal Bhutto chaired a meeting of the PPP Punjab parliamentary board at Bilawal House Lahore. The board presented names of suitable candidates from across the province for the party chairman’s approval.
The meeting extensively reviewed candidates’ data, public relations strength, and past performance. Various aspects of the candidates’ abilities and commitment to progressive democratic politics were also discussed.
Additionally, PPP leader Saifullah Magsi from Baluchistan met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore. The meeting focused on the political situation in Balochistan, with Bilawal asserting the PPP’s awareness of the rights of the people of Balochistan.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the residence of senior party worker Zubaida Shaheen to enquire about her health here in Lahore. While speaking to journalists, he said that he is delighted that he has come to Lahore as the PPP was founded in Lahore and we will work hard to bring the party at a stage where it was during the times of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.
He said that the traditional parties are doing the politics of hatred and division whereas we are doing the politics to serve the people. He promised to solve the problems of the people with their support.
Responding to the questions by the journalists, he said that we have to implement the slogan of “Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan”. In the past we had introduced the revolutionary programme by the name of Benazir Income Support programme to provide financial relief to the poor women and to save them from acute poverty. On similar lines we will introduce the ‘Youth Card’. We want to help those who are in need. Responding to a question, Chairman Bilawal said that we will not only give a surprise in Balochistan but also in the entire country including Punjab if we get a level playing field. He said that the door of dialogue is always open in politics. We are facing a situation in which the politics of division is at its peak in Pakistan. “We would like to take every party along with us when we come to power. We are all patriotic Pakistanis and we will work together. We are passing through a historic economic crisis and to emerge from it, will have to introduce a new kind of politics. The workers of the party in Lahore are courageous and steadfast and have stood with us during even the most barbaric dictatorships. We are proud of the PPP workers who offered great sacrifices. The PPP gave rights to the growers and laborers. The PPP is a party of the downtrodden masses,” Chairman Bilawal said.
SARFARAZ BUGTI JOINS PPP
Former caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, in a surprise move, joined the Pakistan People’s Party. He announced during the PPP worker’s convention at the Turbat district of Balochistan on Monday. Sarfaraz Bugti parted ways with the Balochistan Awami Party to join PPP.
Addressing the Turbat convention, he said “respected PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari asked me to join PPP.”
The former Interior Minister expressed his delight to be entering into the general elections with PPP’s support. “Innocent people are being killed in Turbat, he deplored vowing that we will bring durable peace in Balochistan,” Senator Bugti noted that his father was among the early workers of the Pakistan People’s Party. I have a long history of attachment with the PPP.
‘Balochistan will be the first’
President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the incoming PPP government after the upcoming general elections will start development projects in the fields of education, health and communication to speed up the development process in Balochistan, as well as will ensure supply of irrigation water to promote agriculture in the province. He said that in terms of development projects, “Balochistan will be the first” now, and “there is a lot of scope for Balochistan to move forward”.
According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House Karachi, the former president while addressing the party workers’ convention on Monday said that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan. He urged that conflict does not bring prosperity, and added: “We will beautify Balochistan, Balochistan has many resources. I will make Balochistan 10 times ahead.” He said that during the party’s previous government in the province, he provided funds but did not monitor the development projects. “Now I will supervise the development projects myself,” he vowed.
Zardari pointed out that the previous PPP governments in Sindh had build lining canals, as a result of which sugarcane is being cultivated in many uninhabited areas of the province. “Gold can also grow here in Balochistan,” he added.
President Asif Ali Zardari said that development in Balochistan will be done in cooperation with China, saying: “China will be our partner, we will work together with China.” He pointed out that Gwadar was already there, but no one except the PPP government paid attention to the expansion of that port. “We have to improve the economic conditions, we have to give employment to the youth of Balochistan,” he said, adding that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will be expanded and educated unemployed youth will be given stipend till they get employment.
The former president said that individuals sitting in Islamabad do not understand Balochistan, they do not understand Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either, adding that the PPP government formed after the upcoming general elections will build a university in every division of Balochistan, a college in every district and medical colleges and hospitals keeping in mind the population.
The former president said that he had endured 14 years of imprisonment, during which he trained himself. Whenever PPP comes to power, it comes to serve the people, he said and added: “I gave identity to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province by giving its name. It’s not our fault, it’s our pride.”
He said that no nation can bear the burden of another, and added: “We gave hospitality to Afghans for 40 years, but today they are reluctant to be our brothers.” He urged that he want everyone to return to their homeland, stay in their own homes. No other country can take care of them. We will take care of our own,” he concluded. Meanwhile, former Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti formally announced his joining PPP at the workers convention.