PPP will take along every party after coming to power: Bilawal Bhutto

Says if given level playing field, PPP will not only give surprise in Balochistan but also in Punjab n Zardari addresses party workers’ convention in Turbat n Says PPP will work with China to develop Balochistan.

LAHORE/TURBAT - Pakistan Peoples Party Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday that the PPP is open to dialogue with all political parties regarding national issues.

“Pakistan Peoples Party is a political party. The doors of po­litical parties are always open to everyone for discussion”, Bilawal said while talking to reporters upon his arrival in Lahore. He ex­pressed the PPP’s commitment to inclusivity stating that if his party secures a majority in the upcom­ing elections, they will work to involve everyone in addressing the country’s challenges. Bilawal also decried the ongoing politics of hatred and discrimination in the country. Praising PPP work­ers for their resilience during the dictatorships of General Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf, Bila­wal described the Nawaz Sharif regime as no less than a dictator­ship for PPP workers.

Responding to a question, he mentioned that the PPP was founded in Lahore, and efforts would be made to strengthen the party in the city. Bilawal Bhutto highlighted the difficulties faced by the people due to rising in­flation, poverty, and unemploy­ment. He noted that whenever the PPP government came to power, they fought against these challenges and emphasised that their competition is not with any particular political party.

Bilawal recalled the launch of the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme in the past and vowed to introduce programs that would provide relief to the youth and workers upon returning to pow­er. Also, Bilawal Bhutto chaired a meeting of the PPP Punjab parlia­mentary board at Bilawal House Lahore. The board presented names of suitable candidates from across the province for the party chairman’s approval.

The meeting extensively re­viewed candidates’ data, public relations strength, and past per­formance. Various aspects of the candidates’ abilities and commit­ment to progressive democratic politics were also discussed.

Additionally, PPP leader Saiful­lah Magsi from Baluchistan met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bi­lawal House Lahore. The meeting focused on the political situation in Balochistan, with Bilawal as­serting the PPP’s awareness of the rights of the people of Balochistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the residence of senior party worker Zubaida Shaheen to enquire about her health here in Lahore. While speaking to journalists, he said that he is delighted that he has come to Lahore as the PPP was founded in Lahore and we will work hard to bring the party at a stage where it was during the times of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto.

He said that the traditional parties are doing the politics of hatred and division whereas we are doing the politics to serve the people. He promised to solve the problems of the peo­ple with their support.

Responding to the questions by the journalists, he said that we have to implement the slo­gan of “Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan”. In the past we had introduced the revolutionary programme by the name of Benazir Income Support programme to provide financial relief to the poor wom­en and to save them from acute poverty. On similar lines we will introduce the ‘Youth Card’. We want to help those who are in need. Responding to a question, Chairman Bilawal said that we will not only give a surprise in Balochistan but also in the en­tire country including Punjab if we get a level playing field. He said that the door of dialogue is always open in politics. We are facing a situation in which the politics of division is at its peak in Pakistan. “We would like to take every party along with us when we come to power. We are all patriotic Pakistanis and we will work together. We are pass­ing through a historic economic crisis and to emerge from it, will have to introduce a new kind of politics. The workers of the par­ty in Lahore are courageous and steadfast and have stood with us during even the most barbar­ic dictatorships. We are proud of the PPP workers who offered great sacrifices. The PPP gave rights to the growers and la­borers. The PPP is a party of the downtrodden masses,” Chair­man Bilawal said.

SARFARAZ BUGTI JOINS PPP

Former caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bug­ti, in a surprise move, joined the Pakistan People’s Party. He an­nounced during the PPP work­er’s convention at the Turbat district of Balochistan on Mon­day. Sarfaraz Bugti parted ways with the Balochistan Awami Party to join PPP.

Addressing the Turbat con­vention, he said “respected PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari asked me to join PPP.”

The former Interior Minister expressed his delight to be en­tering into the general elections with PPP’s support. “Innocent people are being killed in Tur­bat, he deplored vowing that we will bring durable peace in Ba­lochistan,” Senator Bugti noted that his father was among the early workers of the Pakistan People’s Party. I have a long his­tory of attachment with the PPP.

‘Balochistan will be the first’

President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and for­mer President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has said that the in­coming PPP government after the upcoming general elections will start development projects in the fields of education, health and communication to speed up the development process in Balochistan, as well as will en­sure supply of irrigation water to promote agriculture in the province. He said that in terms of development projects, “Ba­lochistan will be the first” now, and “there is a lot of scope for Balochistan to move forward”.

According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House Karachi, the former pres­ident while addressing the par­ty workers’ convention on Mon­day said that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan. He urged that conflict does not bring prosper­ity, and added: “We will beauti­fy Balochistan, Balochistan has many resources. I will make Ba­lochistan 10 times ahead.” He said that during the party’s pre­vious government in the prov­ince, he provided funds but did not monitor the development projects. “Now I will supervise the development projects my­self,” he vowed.

Zardari pointed out that the previous PPP governments in Sindh had build lining canals, as a result of which sugarcane is being cultivated in many un­inhabited areas of the province. “Gold can also grow here in Ba­lochistan,” he added.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that development in Ba­lochistan will be done in co­operation with China, saying: “China will be our partner, we will work together with Chi­na.” He pointed out that Gwa­dar was already there, but no one except the PPP govern­ment paid attention to the ex­pansion of that port. “We have to improve the economic con­ditions, we have to give em­ployment to the youth of Ba­lochistan,” he said, adding that Benazir Income Support Pro­gram (BISP) will be expand­ed and educated unemployed youth will be given stipend till they get employment.

The former president said that individuals sitting in Islam­abad do not understand Baloch­istan, they do not understand Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa either, adding that the PPP government formed after the upcoming general elections will build a university in every division of Balochistan, a col­lege in every district and med­ical colleges and hospitals keep­ing in mind the population.

The former president said that he had endured 14 years of imprisonment, during which he trained himself. Whenever PPP comes to power, it comes to serve the people, he said and added: “I gave identity to Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa province by giving its name. It’s not our fault, it’s our pride.”

He said that no nation can bear the burden of another, and added: “We gave hospital­ity to Afghans for 40 years, but today they are reluctant to be our brothers.” He urged that he want everyone to return to their homeland, stay in their own homes. No other country can take care of them. We will take care of our own,” he conclud­ed. Meanwhile, former Caretak­er Federal Interior Minister Sar­faraz Bugti formally announced his joining PPP at the workers convention.