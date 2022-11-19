Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday allowed to import urea from China and Azerbijan. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on procurement of 200KMT urea and shared that the Ministry has negotiated on various options including import from Chinese firms which have committed to supply the negotiated quantity of urea fertilizer on lowest rate. The ECC after discussion allowed TCP to proceed ahead for import of 125,000 MT on G2G basis from China for meeting demand of urea fertilizer and import of 35000 MT on G2G basis through M/s Socar from Azerbijan. The ECC further directed TCP to explore feasible options for import of remaining quantity of Urea fertilizer to meet the strategic reserves of 200,000 MT. The ECC considered a summary submitted by Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division on high speed diesel (HSD)/gas oil premium. Considering the increasing demand for HSD in the country, the ECC recommended that PSO’s weighted average premium (KPC & Spot) may be applied for HSD price computation as per federal govt applicable policy guidance and in case of higher HSD premium paid by importing OMCs other than PSO, the differential of premium will be computed in the price. The ECC also approved technical supplementary grant of Rs. 115 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works. Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Chairman SECP, federal secretaries, chairman FBR and other senior officers attended the meeting.