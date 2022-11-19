Share:

The Islamabad administration has issued NOC to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for holding a rally in the federal capital in connection with their long march.

The Islamabad Deputy Commissioner on Saturday issued the NOC to PTI for holding a rally from Koral Chowk to Chak Beili Rawat.

The Islamabad DC cautioned the PTI that their rally is not allowed to alter the route fixed already.

Any deviation from the rally route will ultimately lead to cancellation of the NOC, the DC added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has written a letter to Islamabad deputy commissioner seeking permission to hold a rally at Koral Chowk. PTI President (Islamabad Chapter) Ali Nawaz Awan wrote an epistle and dispatched it to the Islamabad deputy commissioner on Saturday. He requested the administration to issue a No Objection Certificate to the PTI for holding a peaceful rally in Koral Chowk.

DC says rallies not allowed due to imposition of Sec 144

Meanwhile, the Islamabad DC had earlier said that Section 144 was imposed in the federal capital therefore, no rallies or processions could be taken out.

He warned the PTI leadership that a legal action would be taken against them in case of violation of law. No one will be allowed to take law in his own hands, he said adding that the PTI marchers would have to pass through Rawat, Islamabad to reach Rawalpindi.

Long march to reach Rawat today

Meanwhile, the PTI long march has reached near Islamabad. The marchers will stay in Rawat. Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar will lead the rally.

But it has not been decided as yet when the march will descend on Islamabad. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will announce the Rawalpindi touchdown date later today.

The PTI in its tweet posted today wrote: “Chairman Imran Khan will announce the final date of arrival of Haqeeqi Azadi March in Rawalpindi at Chuck Bailey, Rawat today at 2.00 PM.”