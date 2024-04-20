War Against Humanity

On 7th October, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, killing 1139 Israelis and leaving 253 others taken captive to the Gaza Strip. However, experts are divided on the timing of the attack as many opted for Hamas to dismantle further peace negotiations between Israel and the Arab world for normalization of relations in the name of Abraham Accords 2.0. Nevertheless, aftermath of these attacks, Israel has unleashed a region of terror against the inhabitants of Gaza in particular and Palestinians in general.

Since the 7th October attacks, Israelis have been responsible for killing more than 33,137 Palestinians, of which 13,800 children are also included, as per the latest estimation of the Palestine Ministry of Health. Furthermore, 1 out of 70 people in Gaza have been killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Independent sources have claimed that more than 180 people in Gaza have been decimated per day by the hands of the IDF since October 7. By looking at the grim humanitarian situation in Gaza, one can surely say that Israel has embarked on the genocide of Palestinians.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is apocalyptical as Israel has blocked each grain of food and aid to Gaza, enforcing an all-out starvation situation for the inhabitants of Gaza. As per UNO estimation, 2.3 million people in Gaza are facing severe starvation situation while Israel has deliberately used weaponizing food against Palestinians.

Since the beginning of the war, Israel has asked the people of Gaza to go South for the excuse of the ground invasion of Gaza for the elimination of Hamas. However, in that campaign, 80pc of the population of Gaza has been internally displaced, counting 1.9 million people in Gaza, according to the latest finding of Al-Jazeera.

IDF is also responsible for damaging 62pc of all homes in Gaza, leaving a million people without an effective place of living. According to the World Bank, during the genocide campaign of Israel, at least $18.5bn of the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip has been lost at the hands of IDF. This makes a perfect argument for wiping out of each Palestine in their historical land of Palestine.

Additionally, Israel has gone on bombing hospitals of Gaza for further exacerbating of humanitarian crisis of Gaza. According to UNRWA, the war has destroyed 84pc of all health facilities. Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, has faced critical infrastructural damage following the two-week siege by IDF, resulting in the killing of 400 people in the Hospital compound.

Apart from that, to halt proper coverage of the Israeli war against humanity, Israel has been responsible for killing of large number of journalists. According to CPJ, more than 100 journalists have been killed at the hands of IDF, along with many of their families were also killed during the conflict. This makes a perfect policy of discriminatory killing of journalists and reporters for broadcasting of conflict.

All of the above arguments perfectly depict that Israel is a genocide state, terrorist state and apartheid state. By any standards, Israel has no stand in calling such a brutal campaign against Palestinians in the name of self-defense. Anyone who has a little familiarity with the history of conflict knows that Israel has built on the stolen land of Palestine after the infamous Balfour declaration (1917) and following the unjust plan of UNO for the partition of Palestine, in which 60 land was awarded to 20pc of the Israeli population. Following the war of 1967, Israel effectively absorbed all land of Palestine and since then Palestine’s land has been under Israeli occupation, as per international law. Therefore, as per international law, Palestine has the right to self-defense, even by military means, so the 7th October attacks by Hamas shouldn’t be viewed as an isolated event but in the larger sense of history.

During the ongoing conflict, the true face of Western democracies is unveiled. Western countries, particularly the USA, have provided unabated political, economic, diplomatic and military support to Israel in its campaign against the innocent people of Gaza. Where are the principles of human rights now? Furthermore, the USA has one of the strongest lobbies of Israel, upon that domestic pressure, the Biden administration has provided much economic and military aid to Israel, passing a $14.5bn aid package for Israel on November 2023. Calling himself a staunch Zionist, Biden and its key cabinet members visited Israel during the conflict to ensure of USA’s continual support of the war crime of Israel.

On the diplomatic front, the USA has used its veto powers at least 45 times in favour of Israel since 1949. During this ongoing conflict, the USA has vetoed three resolutions of the UNSC, calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war. This makes the American government equally responsible for war crimes against the people of Gaza along with Israel. Unabated support of the USA to Israel also tarnished its global reputation, especially in the Global South. Prof. John Mearsheimer viewed that the USA has gained nothing in the support of Israel and USA should re-celibate its relations with Israel.

Despite Western government support of Israel, there is light at the end of the tunnel as people of Western countries are protesting in favour of Palestine in massive numbers. As per the latest finding of Al-Jazeera, the public opinion in Western countries is heavily against Israeli war crimes against Palestine. Many protesters asked their government to halt political, economic, diplomatic and military aid to Israel and they pressured their governments to implement of two-state solution.

Western governments should do away with the business of self-interest with Israel and must stand with Palestine as the public is awakening in favour of Palestinians. Wounds of Palestinians must be healed and their voices must be listened to without waiting for the Holocaust for Palestinians.

Sher Ali Bukhari

The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.