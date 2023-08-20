Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Canada wildfires: British Columbia declares emergency as 15,000 homes told to evacuate 

News Desk
August 20, 2023
International

BRITISH COLUMBIA - About 15,000 house­holds have been or­dered to evacuate in Canada’s British Co­lumbia, as firefighters battle raging wildfires that have set homes ablaze. Officials said a “significant” number of buildings caught fire in West Kelowna, a city of 36,000 people, and more than 2,400 homes were evacuated. 

A state of emergency has been declared for the entire province, where hundreds of separate fires are burn­ing. Hundreds of miles north, a huge fire edges towards the city of Yel­lowknife. An official deadline to evacuate the city - the capital of Can­ada’s Northwest Terri­tories - lapsed on Friday. A local official said later that day that nearly all residents had left, either by car or plane. 

About 19,000 of the city’s 20,000 inhabit­ants had evacuated, the territories’ envi­ronment and commu­nities minister Shane Thompson told report­ers. “Some are choos­ing to shelter in place. If you are still in Yel­lowknife and you are not essential to the emergency response, please evacuate,” Mr Thompson said. 

Cartoon

He warned that the highways and airport could be impacted by the wildfires. In Brit­ish Columbia, evacua­tion orders grew from covering 4,000 homes on Friday afternoon to about 15,000 in the space of an hour. An­other 20,000 homes are under alert. Pre­mier of the province, David Eby, said that evening that the situa­tion had “evolved rap­idly” and officials were braced for “an extreme­ly challenging situation in the days ahead”.

Tags:

News Desk

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023