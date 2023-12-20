Prince Harry will end royal rift without Meghan Markle’s approval

LONDON-Prince Harry is adamant on going ahead with reconciling with his estranged royal family whether Meghan Markle likes it or not. The Duke of Sussex is “still holding out hope for a family reunion over the holidays despite William putting his foot down,” a source told OK! Magazine. Previously, reports have suggested that Harry has been feeling “lonely” in the US and has been actively pursuing his security case in London High Court so he can spend more time in his home country. “Harry wants nothing more than to be able to spend time in the UK this Christmas,” the insider told the outlet. “He’s got invites from friends to join them and it’s where he feels at home.” Comparing the different customs of the two countries, Harry “doesn’t feel the Americans can do Christmas like the Brits.” Moreover, “he certainly doesn’t think that anyone can celebrate Christmas like the Windsors,” the insider claimed. On the other hand, the former Suits actress “doesn’t want to come back to the UK at all.” “She wants to build her life there, bring up the family there and focus on her career,” the source continued. “I think Harry is the complete opposite – I think he has his heart set on bringing his family back to the UK. I’m sure it’s a very difficult situation for them as a family to be in.” In the meanwhile, Prince Harry may have won the battle but he lost the war, according to a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex had a landmark victory as he won his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers on Friday over what a British judge called ‘widespread and habitual’ illegal activity. Despite the win, GB News’ royal correspondent Patrick Christys commented that winning the case does not absolve him of ‘waging a war’ with his family, dubbing it a ‘hollow victory.’ “I can understand Harry waging war on some rogue elements of the old-school tabloid press, but waging war on his own family and by extension the British public is unforgivable,” Christys said. “This is a hollow victory for Harry. When he sits down tonight and reflects, he’ll have won a battle against some people that he hates and helped to pave the way for other action going forward.” Christys noted that he understands that Harry wanted to hurt the tabloids but he also ended up causing “discomfort” to the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip “in their final moments.” He implied out that in the process Harry “disrespected” King Charles and “burned bridges” with his brother Prince William. “He might have won today, but he’s lost nearly everything else. He should cling on to this victory because in reality, I think that’s all he’s got,” the expert surmised.