Khadijah Shah sent to jail on judicial remand

In connection with the Gulberg plaza arson case. fashion designer Khadijah Shah on Monday was sent to jail on judicial remand by the Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore.

Gulberg police station had registered a case in arson and vandalism on a plaza in Gulberg, Lahore.

The PTI’s incarcerated women activists, including Shah, Sanam Javed, and Aliya Hamza, had filed bail pleas in the court in the Jinnah House attack case on June 10.

The court had issued notices to the prosecution, rescheduling the hearing for June 12.

The court also ordered the police to bring the record of the case on the upcoming hearing.

As against the claim of the prosecution, the suspects held that they were wrongly implicated in the case and that they may be released on bail.