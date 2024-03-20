Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands in Davis Cup

Agencies
March 20, 2024
LONDON   -   Champions Italy will face Belgium, Brazil and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September. The draw for the International Ten­nis Federation’s flagship men’s team competition took place in London on Tuesday. Italy, who claimed the title for the first time since 1976 thanks to the brilliant play of Jannik Sinner, will have home advantage in Group A with Bologna one of four host cities selected by the ITF. Last year’s runners-up Aus­tralia will be in Group B in Valencia alongside the Czech Republic, France and Spain. Group C, host­ed by Zhuhai in China features Germany, the United States, Slovakia and Chile. Britain will also have home advan­tage in Group D as they face 2022 champions Canada, Argentina and Finland in Manchester. The top two teams from each group qualify for the Final 8 knockout phase in Malaga in November. The group stage will take place after the U.S. Open, the year’s final Grand Slam, from Sept. 10 to 15. 

