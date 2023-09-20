 PTA to disseminate message about filing of tax returns through telecom operators

ISLAMABAD - On instructions of Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Ti­wana, Member Public Rela­tions Syed Ghulam Abbas Kazmi visited Pakistan Tele­communication Authority and held a meeting with its acting Chairman Muham­mad Naveed. On this occa­sion, senior officials of Public Relations Wing of FBR in­cluding Secretary (Tax Edu­cation) Alam Zaib Khan also accompanied the Member. During the meeting, Mem­ber PR apprised that FBR is in the process of launching an awareness campaign to sensitise taxpayers about the importance of filing their tax returns within the due date i.e. 30th September, 2023. In this regard, the field forma­tions have also been directed to intensify the awareness campaign through different measures. The Member re­quested the acting chairman to disseminate a free of cost customised SMS through all mobile operating companies to their active subscribers to raise awareness among the eligible taxpayers about fulfilling their national duty. The acting chairman agreed to the proposal and assured that matter will be taken up with mobile operators for disseminating the awareness message. The two sides also discussed the possibility of signing an MoU for collabo­ration in spreading aware­ness about the policies and activities of FBR in the larger interest of the country.