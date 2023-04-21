Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt said that all journalists across the country and abroad are standing with Rana Abrar Khalid. Addressing a press conference at Islamabad Press Club the other day, PFUJ chief paid rich tributes to the wellknown seasoned journalist Rana Abrar Khalid.

He said that Rana Abrar is the pride of journalists across the country and abroad. He said that before the famous Toshakhana case came to light, the use of Right of Access to Information Act for journalism was perhaps only in the imagination of journalists. Rana Abrar Khalid provided journalists with means of obtaining authentic evidence through this law.

PFUJ president Afzal Butt said that Rana Abrar Khalid proved to be a courageous professional journalist by using this law to approach relevant government authorities for accessing information about Toshakhana gifts. He asserted that till that time, hardly people had knowledge about Toshakhana and its rules. Rather, it was that aspect of the rulers’ corruption that was kept secret from the public and journalists.

The PFUJ chief lambasted the government for using all negative tactics against Rana Abrar to force him to refrain from investigating Toshakhana gifts’ details, and his family was harassed and threatened. Afzal Butt said that due to the threats to life and safety during that time, friends had to accompany Rana Abrar to home for safety, and even sometimes, he had to make overnight stays in national press club instead of going home.

He reiterated that PFUJ has always stood by every journalist in the face of threats or difficulties from any side.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Abrar Khalid informed the media persons about details of Toshakhana case, its results, the court battle, the difficulties encountered and other related information.