President's secretary reacts to bills controversy

Waqar Ahmad, the secretary to president, on Monday trashed the allegations levelled by President Arif Alvi that his “will and command” was defied by the staff in connection to the bills related to the Official Secrets Act and Pakistan Army Act.

The response comes after the president surrendered his services to the Establishment Division. In a social media post, Mr Alvi wrote: “In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately”.

In a letter to the president, the secretary categorically stated, "Neither delayed above mentioned two bills nor committed any irregularity or negligence”.

He said that the Prime Minister's advice regarding Army Act was received on Aug 2 and time of 10 days was completed on Aug 11”.

“The Honourable President neither assented the Bill nor gave written decision for returning the Bill for reconsideration by the Parliament. The said file has not been returned to the Office of Secretary todate i.e. 21-08-2023,” the letter reads.

Regarding the bill titled the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, he said it was received in the Presidency on the evening after close of office hours on August 8.