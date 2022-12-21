Share:

LAHORE - Consul General of the State of Qatar in Karachi Mr. Mishal M.A Al-Ansari has said that Qatar government will play an unparalleled role in the promotion of sports, especially football and basketball in Karachi. Mr. Mishal expressed these views during a function of Karachi Football Club held at People’s Stadium Lyari. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, eminent patron of sports Khan Muhammad Gabol, Col Jahangir Akhtar, DFA South President Jameel Hout, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, AC Lyari Abdul Karim Memon and others were also present on the occasion. He said that Qatar and Pakistan would work together for the promotion of football between the two countries. He announced that the Qatari government would strongly encourage the players of Karachi and also support the sports especially football and basketball. “Qatar has successfully organized the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest football event of the world, where the security agencies of Pakistan have played a significant role, for which the government of Qatar is highly grateful to Pakistan and also for preparing and providing one of the finest footballs for the World Cup, that were used throughout the mega event,” Mr. Mishal added. He announced that after settling matters with the Commissioner Karachi, the bilateral visits of U-16 teams of both the countries would be arranged and Pakistani players would also be provided with opportunities to get benefit from unprecedented referee course on coaching and the rules of the game of football. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon congratulated Consul General of Qatar in Karachi, Mr. Mishal Al-Ansari, and especially the Qatar government for organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in a grand and historic manner.