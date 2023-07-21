HSY officially appointed as LRBT’s Global Goodwill Ambassador

KARACHI-Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, popularly known as HSY, has been officially appointed as the Global Goodwill Ambassador for Layton Rehmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), one of the world’s largest eye care providers and free for the poor. LRBT has given free eye care to 53 million people since its inception in 1985. The prestigious appointment ceremony took place at LRBT’s largest facility in Korangi, marking a significant milestone amongst HSY’s many philanthropic endeavors. HSY, a well-known media personality, designer, actor, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, met with Najmus Saquib Hameed, Honorary Chairman of LRBT, to consolidate this momentous occasion. This ambassadorship serves as HSY’s second appointment, as he is already the first-ever ambassador for Network of Organisations Working For People With Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP), a leading nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and fostering inclusivity in the development sector. During his visit, HSY was graciously welcomed to LRBT Korangi where he was given a comprehensive tour of the facility to explore different departments to familiarize himself with the various sections of the hospital. He was then given valuable insights into the operations. Following the tour, HSY engaged in a productive meeting with Chairman Najmus Saquib Hameed. Later the resource and development team gave an introductory presentation, highlighting their impactful work in providing eye care services to those in need. Subsequently, HSY and the Chairman engaged in discussions regarding his role as a goodwill ambassador, exploring potential avenues for collaboration and raising awareness about LRBT’s mission. HSY’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy led to LRBT’s decision to appoint him as their Global Brand Ambassador and Goodwill Ambassador. Throughout his career, HSY has consistently championed various charitable causes and has been at the forefront of efforts to bring about positive change in society. “Honoured and humbled to be appointed the Global Goodwill Ambassador for LRBT. It feels like a full circle 30 years after regaining my sight to now be able to be of assistance to the very hospital that has helped change 53 million lives since 1985. Please help where you can and join me and LRBT in bringing light to so many lives in Pakistan,” HSY quoted. HSY confirmed his collaboration with LRBT, stating that it will be a long-term commitment where he will actively participate in fundraising events with the organisation. As someone who strongly believes in supporting the best of his country, including organisations that give back, HSY is excited to endorse and advocate for them. His primary goal is to involve and inspire the younger generations, encouraging them to take part in this meaningful cause. “Right now, approximately 26 million Pakistanis are blind or visually impaired, limiting their ability to contribute to their communities. Fortunately, LRBT can potentially restore eyesight for up to 25 million individuals, as many cases are reversible. However, these procedures are often unknown or considered unaffordable. By supporting the cause through donations, we can collectively help these people regain their eyesight and possibly boost Pakistan’s economy by 1% in terms of GDP and create a better future for the people of our country for years to come,” voiced HSY talking about LRBT’s contributions in restorative eye care. HSY’s influential voice and dedication to philanthropy will undoubtedly amplify efforts to provide quality eye care services and reach a wider audience with its noble cause as he cements a fruitful partnership with LRBT, leveraging his vast platform and diverse talents to create a positive impact on eye care across the board. The icon has remained one of the celebrities who put his best foot forward for the greater good. The maestro has several other projects in the pipeline. More on that will be disclosed at a later date.