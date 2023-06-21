I am writing to bring to your attention the concerning issue of the lack of libraries in Lahore. As a resident of this vibrant city, I have noticed that there are very few public libraries available for citizens to access. Libraries play a crucial role in any community by providing access to knowledge, fostering a love for reading and learning, and promoting a culture of intellectual curiosity.

Unfortunately, this fundamental resource is severely lacking in Lahore. It is not uncommon for many educational institutions in Lahore to not have a library at all, leaving students without access to essential resources to aid in their studies. Furthermore, the few public libraries that do exist are often under-resourced, understaffed, and lack proper maintenance. The absence of libraries in Lahore is a significant concern, particularly for students, who are often unable to afford expensive textbooks or have access to online resources.

Libraries can provide a cost-effective solution to this problem and give students the chance to broaden their knowledge and perspectives. I urge the government and relevant authorities to prioritise the establishment and maintenance of public libraries in Lahore. It is essential that we invest in the education and intellectual development of our citizens and provide them with the resources they need to succeed.

KHANSHA NAVEED,

Lahore.