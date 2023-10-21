PFF Normalization Committee reclaims FIFA Football House

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Fed­eration (PFF) Normalization Committee has achieved a ma­jor breakthrough by regaining control of the FIFA Football House - the PFF Headquarters - on Friday.

Shedding light on this note­worthy accomplishment, a spokesperson for the PFF re­vealed that Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a member of the Normalization Committee, as­sumed the control of the FIFA Football House from the repre­sentatives of the government.

The FIFA Football House had been sealed a few days ago, coinciding with the Pakistan national football team’s piv­otal World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Cambodia at Jin­nah Stadium Islamabad. This unexpected action drew con­cern from fans, who questioned the timing of the authorities’ decision. However, despite this adversity, the players remained unwavering in their pursuit of excellence and, to the nation’s delight, secured qualification for the next round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

This decision to hand back the FIFA Football House to the PFF NC has ignited a wave of jubilation within the football community. Many have lauded it as a timely and prudent move, enabling the PFF Normalization Committee to concentrate on their primary objective – pre­paring for the upcoming home and away fixtures in the World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The observers anticipate that the players will redouble their efforts, poised to chal­lenge the heavyweights of Asian football. Furthermore, there is palpable excitement among enthusiasts as they ea­gerly await the opportunity to witness formidable Asian teams face off against the Men in Green on their home turf.

In the meantime, the sources have disclosed that while the primary objective remains the meticulous preparation of the Pakistan men’s football team for the imminent World Cup Qualifiers, the PFF NC is also dedicated to fulfilling its crucial responsibility of conducting the PFF elections. In pursuit of this goal, the NC has expedited the scrutiny process, ensuring that the elections take place within the stipulated time frame.