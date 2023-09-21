Sindh keeps 5,000-year old Ajrak tradition alive in Pakistan

HYDERABAD-Ajrak is a unique and traditional form of block-printed shawl or scarf that is indigenous to the Sindh region of Pakistan and parts of India.

The art of Ajrak has been practiced for over 5,000 years and is deeply ingrained in the cultural heritage of the Sindhi people. The intricate designs and patterns of Ajrak reflect the natural elements of the region, such as the sun, moon, and stars.

According to a report Ajrak and caps are also the influence of Arabs. Ajrak, which is demanded in the whole world, is prepared in many stages. From its coloring to designing, every step is done by hands. The base color of Ajrak may change with the areas. In some areas black and in some areas red or blue colors are used as base. The Ajrak consists of four colors, white, red, Black and Blue. For designing, about 144 stamps are used. Ajrak can be called the identity of Sindh.

Ajrak is a symbol of pride and respect for men and glory for women. Sindhi people also present Ajrak as a gesture of hospitality to their guests.

Ajrak is literally used in Sindh (Pakistan) from the cradle to the grave. In Sindh, Ajrak holds significant importance. Here, after someone passes away, they are wrapped in Sindhi Ajrak along with their shroud.It is used as a hammock for infants, headgear for girls, bridal accessory, a turban and a shawl, a bed cover, a tablecloth, a gift item and a token of respect to honor a guest.

Most of the heads of state and dignitaries of Pakistan have used ajrak in their public meetings to show respect and as a token of solidarity for Sindh Province.