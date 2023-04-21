Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis on Friday said that Kyrgyzstan always valued its cordial relationship with Pakistan and wanted to further bolster bilateral trade and economic relations between the two Muslim brotherly countries. Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Shahid Nazir at the trade house in Lahore, he said, “Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan bilateral trade is below its vast potential that must grow and flourish in the days to come as Kyrgyzstan wants a sustainable enhanced trade volume with Pakistan that will be very beneficial for both countries.” He said, “Direct air links help bolster bilateral trade three times between the two countries.” He said, “Kyrgyzstan has offered a basket of attractive incentives to Pakistan’s private sector and the Pakistani business community should take benefit of these facilities.” He said, “Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have formed Working Groups under Joint Ministerial Commission to increase bilateral cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, trade, banking, IT, tourism, transport, energy, and health. The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and all its affiliated chambers shall cooperate in exploring companies for these working groups.” Speaking on the occasion, leader of the delegation Shahid Nazir said, “Pak-Kyrgyzstan bilateral trade is not up to the real potential of both countries and stressed identifying new avenues of increasing trade between both countries.” He emphasized for creating better awareness in the private sectors of both countries about each other’s markets to increase business ties.