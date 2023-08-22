Wahab inaugurates ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Jauhar Underpass

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Johar Underpass.

The underpass measures 1.1 kilometre in length and 18.5 metres in breadth. The ramp from Pehlwan Goth’s side measures 848 metres in length.

The construction of the underpass began in March 2023 with a cost of Rs1 billion.

The administrators have also placed LED lights on and under the underpass to beautify it. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murtaza Wahab thanked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former LG minister Nasir Shah for their support.

The Karachi mayor said the inauguration of the underpass was important for the repair of the service lane around the project.

He also vowed to work for the betterment of the city without any discrimination.

Earlier in the month of March, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and the then foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, inaugurated the Zia Moheyddin at Johar Chowrangi to alleviate perennial traffic congestion in the area.

The flyover, with a length of 461 metres and a width of 18.2 metres, has double arm poles with LED lights installed on its 226-metre-long bridge. While the flyover has been completed, work on the underpass is still ongoing.