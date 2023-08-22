Tuesday, August 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wahab inaugurates ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Jauhar Underpass

Wahab inaugurates ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Jauhar Underpass
Agencies
August 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated the ‘incomplete’ Gulistan-e-Johar Underpass.
The underpass measures 1.1 kilometre in length and 18.5 metres in breadth. The ramp from Pehlwan Goth’s side measures 848 metres in length.
The construction of the underpass began in March 2023 with a cost of Rs1 billion.
The administrators have also placed LED lights on and under the underpass to beautify it. Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murtaza Wahab thanked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former LG minister Nasir Shah for their support.
The Karachi mayor said the inauguration of the underpass was important for the repair of the service lane around the project.
He also vowed to work for the betterment of the city without any discrimination.
Earlier in the month of March, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and the then foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, inaugurated the Zia Moheyddin at Johar Chowrangi to alleviate perennial traffic congestion in the area.
The flyover, with a length of 461 metres and a width of 18.2 metres, has double arm poles with LED lights installed on its 226-metre-long bridge. While the flyover has been completed, work on the underpass is still ongoing.

Mushrooming of universities

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1692589203.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023