ISLAMABAD-Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has advised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to increase efforts to achieve the true tax potential in the country. He chaired a meeting on revenue performance of FBR, at FBR Headquarters. Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed welcomed the finance minister at FBR and gave a detailed presentation on revenue targets and performance of FBR for the months of November and December 2022. He apprised the minister that FBR has surpassed the revenue collection targets till November and expressed hope to successfully meet its targets in remaining months of financial year 2022-23.

The finance minister expressed satisfaction and appreciated the FBR team for their efforts in meeting the targets. He further extended his full support to FBR in performance of their duties for revenue collection. The finance minister also stressed the FBR team to position themselves according to changes in economic outlook and advised the FBR rank and file to increase their efforts to achieve the true tax potential in the country. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman FBR, members of the Board (FBR) and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Nong Rong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The finance minister welcomed the ambassador of Republic of China and praised the long-standing and deep-rooted friendly relations between the two countries. Both sides deliberated on a number of avenues for expansion of bilateral relations especially in economic and financial sectors.

The Chinese ambassador appreciated the policy initiatives being taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability. He assured continuous support of Chinese government to Pakistan and added that government of China stands with people of Pakistan and is willing to provide all kinds of assistance. In concluding remarks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the Chinese ambassador for their continuous support and assistance. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Khurram Rahat vice chairman P@SHA, Syed Ahmed ex-chairman P@sha, Mohsin Ali CEO Inbox and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance and contribution of IT sector to the economic growth of the country and discussed the issues related to IT sector’s export. The meeting also discussed measures for the expansion of IT sector’s exports. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasizing the importance of IT sector said that government will provide maximum support and facilitation for ease of doing business for the growing IT sector. He also assured the delegation that the government will continue to provide maximum facilitation to the IT sector for its growth and encourages its exports. The delegation thanked the finance minister for extending support and cooperation to the IT sector.