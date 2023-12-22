No functional hospitals left in northern Gaza: WHO

GENEVA - There are no longer any function­al hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization said Thursday, describing “unbear­able” scenes of largely abandoned patients begging for food and water.

The UN health agency said it had led missions to two badly damaged hospitals, Al-Shifa and Al-Ahli, in the north of the Palestinian territory on Wednesday. “Our staff are running out of words to describe the beyond catastrophic situation facing remain­ing patients and health workers,” said Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for the occupied Pal­estinian territory. His comment came amid increasingly frantic dip­lomatic efforts to secure a pause in the war that Hamas says has already claimed 20,000 lives in Gaza, 70 per­cent of them women and children.

The war began when Hamas at­tacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civil­ians, and abducting about 250.

WHO has already described Al-Shi­fa, the largest hospital in Gaza which last month was the focus of an ex­tended Israeli army operation and has been devastated by Israeli bom­bardments, as “a blood bath”.

The smaller Al-Ahli hospital had since become the only place where surgeries were possible in the north, but its director said it had stopped operating on Tuesday after being stormed by the Israeli army.

The WHO-led mission revealed that Al Ahli, which just two days ago was “overwhelmed with patients needing emergency care”, was now “a shell of a hospital”, Peeperkorn told reporters in Geneva via video link from Jerusalem.

“There are no operating theatres anymore due to the lack of fuel, power, medical supplies and health workers, including surgeons and other specialists,” he added.

“It has completely stopped func­tioning.” Of Gaza’s original 36 hos­pitals, only nine are now partially functional, all of them in the south.

“There are no functional hospi­tals left in the north.” Hospitals, protected under international hu­manitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the war erupted. The Israeli military accuses Hamas of having tunnels under hospitals and using the medical facilities as command centres, a charge denied by the Is­lamist group.

Asked about the charge, Peeper­korn said “we on our missions have not seen anything of this on the ground”, adding that WHO was “not in a position to assert how any hospi­tal is being used”. Although Wednes­day’s mission had aimed to deliver fuel, he said, the lack of security guar­antees had meant they could only de­liver medical supplies and medicines. But that was not enough, he said.

“Without fuel, staff, and other es­sential needs, medicines won’t make a difference and all patients will die slowly and painfully.” Al Ahli, he said, still counts around 10 staff striving to provide basic first aid,