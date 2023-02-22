Share:

Directs ousted PM to appear before CIT in Islamabad n Inquiry proceedings reveal during his tenure as PM, Imran retained state gifts presented by foreign dignitaries: NAB n Islamabad court directs Imran Khan to ensure attendance on Feb 28 n Lawyer says Imran can’t come to court due to health problems n Imran went to Lahore High Court on his feet, argues ECP’s lawyer.

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 9 in connection with the much-hyped Toshakhana case.

The anti-graft body sum­moned the PTI chief and his wife hours after NAB Chairman Aft­ab Sultan tendered his resigna­tion after reportedly refusing to ‘toe the line.’ According to the notice issued to Imran Khan, the anti-corruption watchdog says, “The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the ac­cused persons under the provi­sions of NAO, 1999.” The inquiry proceedings have revealed that during Khan’s tenure as premier, he retained some state gifts pre­sented to him by various foreign dignitaries.

The anti-graft watchdog also asked the ousted prime minis­ter to appear before the Com­bined Investigation Team (CIT) at its Islamabad Office on March 9 to get his statement recorded in this regard. On November 19, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the ac­tual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Meanwhile, a local court of Is­lamabad Tuesday instructed Pa­kistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Chief Imran Khan to ensure his attendance before the court on February 28 in the much-hyped Toshakhana case.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by District Election Commis­sioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for hiding details of Toshakha­na gifts from the institution. At the outset of the hearing, Im­ran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Go­har Ali Khan said that his client’s applications had been produced for exemption from appearance on medical grounds. He said that the X-Ray of Imran Khan’s leg would be conducted on February 28, after which his health condi­tion could be described.

The court said that the trial could be prolonged if the same practice would continue. ECP’s Lawyer Saad Hassan objected over the exemption request of Imran Khan and said that the ac­cused went to the Lahore High Court (LHC) on his feet. He prayed the court to issue directives for medical examination of former prime minister from PIMS.

The ECP’s counsel also submit­ted verified copies of the doc­uments to the court related to the case. The court said that the documents were supposed to be provided to the accused in a per­sonal capacity as per the laws.

The judge said that the court had been granting exemption from appearance to the accused on every hearing. Imran Khan was also summoned in personal capacity in this day hearing, he noted. Bar­rister Gohar Ali said that Imran Khan appeared be­fore LHC from Zaman Park, adding that it took a lot of time due to security rea­sons. He said that appear­ance in Islamabad court was a bit difficult as the doctors had advised him for complete rest. The court said that there must be an MLC about the Wazirabad incident and asked the law­yers to provide it. The judge said that the court contin­uously had been accepting the stance of defence, add­ing that the court had to frame charges after proving the documents to the ac­cused.The lawyer said that the case against his client was non-serious, adding that Imran Khan couldn’t come to the court due to health problems. He said that there were also cas­es in other courts against his clients.The court, there­fore, directed the PTI’s chief to ensure his attendance at the next hearing and ad­journed the case.