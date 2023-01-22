Share:

PESHAWAR - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday upgraded the legal status of sub-division Allai to a new district in Hazara division. According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Revenue and Estate Department, the new district of Allai has a total of 521 square feet area and total population was 180,414 as per census 2017. The newly upgraded district Allai has eight union councils including banna, bateela, batkul, biari, Jambera, Pashto, Rashang, and Sakargah. It was mentioned here that Allai was a tehsil of district battagram in Hazara division.