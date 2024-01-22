Fawad Chaudhry boycotts general elections

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry along with his group on Monday announced the boycott of the general elections 2024.

According to details, Fawad Chaudhry wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in which it was said that there is no point in such elections in which ‘there is no right to choose’.

Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was arrested to withdraw from the election.

The former federal minister stated: “Our nomination papers were rejected without justification, my brother’s papers were approved, however he was made my co-accused in a corruption case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”.

In the letter, the former federal minister added that the Election Commission has failed miserably in performing its duties, and in these circumstances, my group announce a complete boycott of the elections.

It is pertinent to note that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad was declared ineligible to contest the election from National Assembly Constituency NA-60 and NA-61 Jhelum.

Fawad Chaudhry is currently in jail over allegations of financial irregularities in the development projects in Jhelum, Punjab.