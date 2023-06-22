Police recover Rs5m looted money

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have recovered stolen cash of five million rupees looted from the shop of a trader located in the Ghalla Mandi market. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the plaintiff lodged a complaint with Civil Lines police between 6 and 7 June night about the crime. Soon after receiving the information, the police teams reached the spot and inspected the crime scene after registering FIR No 617/23. The police availed facilities of Criminal Record Holders (CRO) data, geo fencing and modern information technology to trace out the whereabouts of the thief and later arrested him from Quaid-e-Azam Colony an area in the city, recovering Rs5 million stolen money. Further probe was underway, the spokesperson added.