Police recover Rs5m looted money

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have recovered stolen cash of five mil­lion rupees looted from the shop of a trader located in the Ghalla Mandi market. A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the plaintiff lodged a com­plaint with Civil Lines police between 6 and 7 June night about the crime. Soon after re­ceiving the informa­tion, the police teams reached the spot and inspected the crime scene after registering FIR No 617/23. The police availed facili­ties of Criminal Record Holders (CRO) data, geo fencing and mod­ern information tech­nology to trace out the whereabouts of the thief and later arrest­ed him from Quaid-e-Azam Colony an area in the city, recovering Rs5 million stolen money. Further probe was un­derway, the spokesper­son added.