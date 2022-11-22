Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday barred police, the Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) from taking any ‘illegal’ action against PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

PTI leader’s son Ahsan Sheikh moved SHC against the police raid at his house, last week. The high court in Mon­day’s hearing barred police, NAB and the FIA from tak­ing any illegal action against Haleem Adil Sheikh and sum­moned a response from the federal, and Sindh govern­ments, NAB, FIA and other in­stitutions by December 6. The SHC has also summoned the record of cases and ongoing inquiries against the Opposi­tion leader in the Sindh As­sembly. It may be noted that Sindh police surrounded, and trespassed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh’s home, spokes­person Haleem Adil Sheikh said. According to the spokes­person, the police broke into and entered the PTI leader’s house twice without war­rants. The police raided the PTI leader’s house with 15 mobiles, civil dress and wom­en policepersons.

However, the PTI leader was not at his residence, the spokesperson added. The PTI leader is being harassed by the police on the Sindh gov­ernment orders, he added.