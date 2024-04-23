Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency team starts Pak visit

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from the Chinese Interna­tional Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by Lou Zhaohai, chairman of CIDCA, has commenced a substantive five-day visit to Pakistan.

Accompanied by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Ji­ang Zaidong, the delegation is participat­ing in significant deliberations with the aim of strengthening the bilateral rela­tionship between the two nations.

The delegation called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, on 22nd April, 2024 at the Minis­try of Economic Affairs. Minister for Eco­nomic Affairs extended a warm welcome to chairman CIDCA and acknowledged the instrumental role CIDCA plays in bolstering Pakistan’s developmental en­deavors, further solidifying the enduring partnership between the two nations. He extended his condolences on the recent tragic incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and assured that the government of Paki­stan is taking concrete steps for enhanc­ing security measures for the Chinese of­ficials working in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Dep­uty Chairman Planning Commission, Sec­retary Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Secretary Interior and Acting Secretary Economic Affairs Division and other senior officials of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

During the meeting, various matters of bilateral cooperation regarding sig­nificant ongoing and future projects especially CIDCA’s overall development portfolio, CPEC and post-flood recon­struction and rehabilitation projects were discussed. Minister for Economic Affairs underscored the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen­ing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the development of projects aiming at the livelihood enhancement and bet­terment of people. He also took the op­portunity to congratulate Zhaohai on the prestigious Civil Award bestowed upon him from the Government of Pakistan, recognizing his invaluable contributions towards Pakistan development.

In response, Zhaohai expressed his ap­preciation for the warm reception and conveyed his gratitude to the Govern­ment of Pakistan for the conferment of the Civil Award. Chairman CIDCA further appreciated the comprehensive portfolio of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “Economic cooperation is the cornerstone of our bilateral cooperation,” said the chairman CIDCA.

In his concluding remarks, Minister for Economic Affairs assured complete assistance from the Government of Paki­stan, reaffirming the commitment to fos­tering strong bilateral ties with China. In response, Chairman CIDCA acknowl­edged the assurance and reiterated the agency’s dedication to continuing its unwavering support for Pakistan’s eco­nomic development endeavors.

Both sides expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration in achieving mu­tual prosperity and advancement and to intensify bilateral collaboration through future technical level discussions.