WHO team, KP CM discuss cooperation in health sector

Peshawar - A delegation of the World Health Organisation (WHO), led by the country’s head, Dr Luo Dapeng, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday to discuss cooperation in the health sector.

Provincial Health Minister Qasim Ali Shah and other relevant officials were also present in the meeting.

During meeting, they discussed programs being implemented in the province with the collaboration of the WHO.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation and collaboration between the provincial government and the WHO. The CM said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government appreciates the partnership with the WHO. He lauded the role of WHO in the health sector, particularly in eradicating the polio virus.

The CM said that the provincial government will provide all possible support to make the polio eradication programme successful. He emphasised that primary focus is to strengthen the healthcare sector in the provincial areas, adding that a public awareness program has also been initiated to prevent various diseases.

The CM mentioned that an action plan has been prepared to prevent the spread of dengue during the current season. He further said that the provincial government will encourage collaboration and cooperation with donor agencies in these sectors. He said that Universal Health Coverage programme by the WHO in Charsadda district is commendable and stressed the need to expand this programme to other districts.

Dr Luo Dapeng said that WHO is working in various sectors of public health in the province in collaboration with the provincial government. He appreciated the KP government’s role in implementing public health programs.

He also appreciated the KP government’s leadership role in the WHO polio eradication programme. Dr Luo Dapeng assured all possible support to implement the provincial government’s vision in the health sector.