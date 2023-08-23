State Minister for Tourism visits PTDC Head Office

Islamabad-The caretaker Minister for State on Tourism and Chairman of PTDC Board of Directors Wasi Shah paid a visit to the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Head Office here on Tuesday. On his arrival, he was welcomed by the Managing Director of PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana.

Later, MD PTDC gave him a comprehensive briefing on the functions, operations, and role of PTDC as a national tourism organisation.

During his comments, honourable minister, appreciated efforts of PTDC team for the promotion of tourism and developing effective cordination with provincial tourism departments and private sector within their limited resources.

He also articulated that tourism fundamentally revolves around the presentation of our cultural richness and national heritage. He additionally affirmed his commitment to fully leverage his capabilities in order to enhance the tourism sector of Pakistan. In his capacity as Minister for state on Tourism and Chairman of PTDC, he also conveyed his deep condolences and apprehensions regarding the unfortunate demise of Mohammed Hassan, a 27-year-old porter from Pakistan. Hassan lost his life due to an unfortunate slip and fall along a precarious trail in the treacherous stretch of K2, commonly referred to as the bottleneck.

The State Minister conveyed his intention to visit Mohammed Hassan’s family and extend support to his family in their time of need. He also proposed to initiate a special training program for high altitude porters to promote work safety among them.

He further added that as part of the interim government, we are here to deal the day to day affairs of the interim government.