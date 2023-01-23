Share:

Militant attacks in the month of January continue unabated as on Saturday, one cop was martyred and two others were injured when unidentified assailants attacked a police post in Dheri Zardad locality of Charsadda. As per reports, three attackers riding a motorcycle opened fire at the police post within the remit of Nissata police station before sunset.

While one attacker was injured in retaliatory fire by the police, he managed to escape with the help of his accomplices. This has now become a trend in recent attacks where the militants manage to escape successfully, despite the efforts of the security forces. A search operation is underway, and it remains to be seen when the attackers are apprehended, but the fact remains that our security agencies remain a step behind in this resurgent war against terror.

Since the breakdown of the ceasefire, the TTP has continued to grow in its boldness and capability, particularly when it comes to targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghanistan. January has already witnessed several attacks, as on Thursday, three persons, including two policemen, were martyred when terrorists attacked a check post in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district. The week before, a deputy superintendent of police and two constables were martyred when militants, armed with automatic assault weapons, targeted the Sarband police station. Despite added reinforcements, the use of advanced weapons and meticulous coordination of attacks has posed a serious challenge for our security forces.

But the larger issue is that of a clear and coherent strategy to put an end to this menace. FM Bilawal Bhutto’s statement that there won’t be any talks with the TTP is welcome, but this is not a new submission and is not something that should still need to be emphasised. That is unless, there are still differing views in the corridors of power on how to address this, which will be an unfortunate continuation of our inability to learn from our mistakes.