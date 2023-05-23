Speakers laud positive trajectory of Pak-Russia bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD - Speakers including Pakistani Senators, former Ambassador, think tanks representatives, current Russian Ambassador to Pakistan and Russian scholars at a conference held at Moscow tracing the 75-year history of relations between Pakistan and Russia lauded the current positive trajectory of bilateral relations and emphasised their importance for regional stability.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia, the Institute of Oriental Studies in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy organised a two-day international conference (May 22-23) in Moscow, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Embassy in Moscow.

Pakistan’s Senators Waleed Iqbal and Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar cochaired first day of the conference. The participants of the conference noted growth of bilateral relations in diplomatic and economic domains. Various ideas for further strengthening this important relationship were also discussed. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, former Pakistan Ambassador Qazi Khalilullah and representatives of a number of Pakistan-based think tanks participated online. Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila V Ganich, delivered his statement online.

Director of the Institute Prof Alikber K Alikberov, Prof Dr Vyacheslav Y Belokrenitsky and Deputy Director Vasily A Kuznetsov also presented their analysis of the relations between the two countries.

The conference is scheduled to conclude today.