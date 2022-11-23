Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has traced those behind the leak of tax data of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family members. While talking to a private TV channel yesterday, the minister said that he had seen the interim report on the matter. “We have found traces (behind the leak). One is from Lahore while another is from Rawalpindi,” Dar said. He also said that there was a possibility that some of the individuals involved may have the authorisation to look at the income tax records as there was a “circle” in Rawalpindi where assessments took place. The finance minister stressed that the law doesn’t give permission to leak the record of income tax returns of anyone, whether it was the army chief or a common man, without court orders. “This is a violation of our system and the law […] the system’s accuracy and strength have been challenged.” The finance czar subsequently vowed that the government “will bring this to a logical conclusion”, adding that turning a blind eye to the issue would be a violation of his responsibilities. A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took notice of the “illegal and unwarranted” leakage of tax information of Gen Bajwa’s family members. In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, Dar had directed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead the probe, affix responsibility, and submit a report within 24 hours. The finance minister was of the view that if “illegal work” is allowed or a blind eye is turned towards it then a person will not be fulfilling their duty. Reacting to Imran Khan’s claim that Pakistan’s default risk soared from 5 per cent to 80 per cent during the tenure of the incumbent coalition government, the finance minister said that the PTI leaders should think that whether they were working for or against the interests of the country. He berated the former PTI government for borrowing historic loans and ruining the economy ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak. He reiterated that Pakistan will not default and would repay loans on time.