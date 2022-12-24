Share:

SWABI - Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) provided free dialysis procedures to more than 9,000 kidney patients in 2022. The BKMC administration released data from January to December 2022, showing that over 900 procedures were performed monthly and 35 per day on average. According to the unit in charge, the number gradually increased from 600 per month in January 2022 to 900 plus per month in December 2022, reflecting both a rapid increase and the patients’ confidence in the unit and the calibre of services offered there. According to the data, 2,400 sessions were held in 2022 for patients who had Hepatitis B and C. 2000 emergency dialysis treatments have been performed thus far for patients who have been admitted to various wards. The 15- bed dialysis unit at BKMC-MTI is equipped with sophisticated dialysis machines, cardiac monitors, a ventilator, and a centralized oxygen supply with all the procedures being done free through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government flagship Sehat Sahulat Program, he said. The spokesperson continued, “Records of all patients who require dialysis once or twice a week, or a month, or those who need it every third day are kept, and a daily schedule is developed according to which patients are informed and facilitated in three shifts from morning 8 AM to 10 PM. The unit facilitates more than 350 registered and new kidney patients belonging to Swabi and other areas within the district, said the spokesperson.