Explosive under Awami Express’s bogie defused successfully: BDU

KARACHI-Karachi Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has issued a report on finding a bomb from a train at Cantonment Station in Karachi on Saturday. The BDU report said that the bomb was found near seat number 71 in bogie number 5 of Awami Express as the explosive was kept in a black and red colored school bag. The weight of the bag was around 5 kg, two and a half kg of explosives were found after the bomb was defused and the electrical detonator was also taken into custody after the bomb was defused.

BDU said that the bomb that was recovered from a bag at Cantt Station was later defused. It is pertinent to note that a bomb was recovered from a bag at Cantt Station in Karachi. Karachi Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza said that the recovered bag contained an IED device, the bomb was defused by two controlled blasts, and a suspicious bag was reported at 9 am, the suspicious bag was placed under the seat in the train.