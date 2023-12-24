Saad, Omair, Abid Ali, Iftikhar shine with centuries in President’s Trophy   

KARACHI - Round two of President’s Trophy Grade-I unfolded with four batters registering centuries on day two while the tussle for grip on the games continued across the three venues in Karachi. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) batter Abid Ali, a record holder Test and ODI batter, smashed his 28th first-class hundred (121, 180b, 14x4s, 1x6) and also brought up 10,000 first-class runs. Abid’s impressive innings not only adds weight to his credentials but also positions him as a strong contender for the upcoming Test and ODI assignments. Recognized as one of the pillars of Pakistan cricket, his consistent performances promise stability to the national team in the long run. Meanwhile, Abid’s teammate Omair Bin Yousuf Omair Bin Yousuf (120, 152b, 11x4s) also hit a hundred. Wapda captain Iftikhar Ahmed (123, 124b, 12x4s, 3x6s) continued his red-hot batting form with his second century in the tournament. His fellow teammate Mohammad Saad (102 not out, 134b, 5x4s) was the fourth centurion of the day.