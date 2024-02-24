Saturday, February 24, 2024
ECP declares reserves seats for Balochistan Assembly
APP
February 24, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has issued the notifica­tion of the winners of 11 reserved seats for women and three seats for non-Muslims in the provincial Assembly of Balochistan. As per the ECP spokesperson, the PPPP secured 3 seats for women, PML-N obtained 3, JUI-P got two seats while ANP, BAP and NP secured one seat for each in the Balochistan Assem­bly. According to an ECP spokes­man, the PPPP won 3 seats in the Balochistan Assembly for women, the PML-N won 3, JUI-P won 2, and ANP, BAP, and NP each won 1. PPPP women included Ghazala Gola Be­gum, Meena, and Shehnaz Umrani and the three women elected on re­served seats from PML-N included Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Hadia Nawaz and Rubaba Khan. The wom­en elected on special seats for the Balochistan Assembly from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam include Shahida Rauf and Safia. Salma Bibi and Ume Kal­soom were declared victorious for the reserved seats for women in the Balochistan Assembly from the Awa­mi National Party and National Party respectively. Farah Azeem Shah from the Balochistan Awami Party has been elected on a reserved seat for women in the Balochistan Assembly. Sanjay Kumar affiliated with PPPP, Patrick Sant Masih of PML-N, and Ravi Pahuja from JUI-P have notified winners of reserved seats for Non-Muslims in the Balochistan Assembly.

