Saturday, February 24, 2024
Food factory fire in Karachi doused

APP
February 24, 2024
KARACHI  -  The fire that broke out in a warehouse of a food factory on National Highway, close to Raz­zaqabad in Karachi, has been successfully brought under control after hours of intense efforts on Friday.

According to a police spokes­man, the incident occurred last night and the intensity of fire quickly escalated, engulfing the entire warehouse. “Upon receiving the fire alert, the Fire Brigade team promptly ar­rived at the scene and tirelessly worked to gain control over the blaze. After a relentless effort, the fire has finally been extin­guished,” a private news chan­nel reported. The rescue au­thorities reported that five fire tenders were actively involved in the firefighting operation.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and inves­tigations are underway to as­sess the extent of the damage caused by the incident,” the au­thorities added.

