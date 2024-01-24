LHC reserves judgement on appeal seeking removal of Kakar as caretaker PM

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision after hearing arguments on an intra-court appeal seeking the removal of Anwaarul Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister.

LHC’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi conducted proceedings on the intra-court appeal filed by advocate Maqsat Saleem.

During the hearing, the applicant contended that it was unlawful and unconstitutional for Anwaarul Haq Kakar to continue as the caretaker prime minister beyond a period of 90 days.

He requested the court to issue an order removing Kakar from the position of caretaker prime minister. He also requested the court to order the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to form a legal ad-hoc set-up instead.

Representing the federation, a state lawyer argued that the ECP had already notified the schedule of the next general elections and the ballot papers were being printed.

He stated that the appeal had been rendered infructuous, and requested the court to dismiss the same.

After hearing the arguments of the two sides, the court reserved the decision on the intra-court appeal, and adjourned the hearing.