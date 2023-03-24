Share:

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for signing an agreement with a private US consulting firm to promote party’s image in the United States.

In a tweet, the Minister said the signing of the agreement has exposed PTI’s double standards and hypocrisy.

She said that many countries appoint lobbyists, and so do political parties, but this case was particularly bizarre because it came from a party that attempted to pose itself as a victim of the US meddling.

According to the agreement, it allows the consulting firm to arrange meetings between the PTI leaders and US decision-makers, and to provide guidance on the content of these meetings.