Institutions-building crucial for achieving political, economic stability

LAHORE - A paper written by Saeed Mirza aims to provide a comprehensive framework for an objective and informed debate by examining examples from different democracies and analyzing the advantages and disadvantages of various governmental systems.

Government & Governance

Discussions surrounding the form of government and governance practices are ubiquitous across various platforms, including talk shows, social media, and newspaper commentaries. These discussions often revolve around topics such as the parliamentary or presidential system and the effectiveness of governance structures.

Accountability & Transparency

The NAB ordinance, introduced during a period of military dictatorship, has sparked controversy due to its selective enforcement and draconian provisions, often employed for political manipulation. It is imperative that accountability mechanisms be universal, fair, and transparent, without exceptions. Additionally, institutions, including the military, must operate within their defined constitutional boundaries to prevent overreach and interference in political affairs.

Devolution of Authority

An essential step towards effective governance was taken through the 18th Amendment, which aimed to devolve authority, responsibility, and resources to the provinces. However, progress has been slow, with provinces failing to adequately delegate power to local governments. Systematic devolution and empowerment, coupled with institution-building, are crucial for achieving political and economic stability. Cities, with sufficient autonomy, can serve as engines of growth and political incubators, fostering new leadership.

Civil Service and Meritocracy

Pakistan’s civil service, once renowned for its competence and professionalism, has suffered from neglect and interference over time. Restoring the pride and effectiveness of the civil service is essential for combating political corruption and ensuring constitutional governance. Moreover, the system should prioritize meritocracy and eliminate all forms of favoritism and discretionary privileges.

Social Justice and, Human Development

A significant failure lies in the inadequate investment in human resources, leading to a spiraling disaster that requires urgent attention. Prioritizing healthcare, primary education, and population control is crucial for addressing national emergencies and fostering sustainable development. Furthermore, the tax structure should be overhauled to include all sources of income and eliminate loopholes that facilitate smuggling and corruption.

Form of Government Parliamentary System

Pakistan currently operates under a Westminster-style parliamentary system inherited from British colonial rule. Under this system, the Prime Minister, nominated by the President, must command a majority in the National Assembly. Cabinet members are collectively responsible for government policy, and decisions are made by consensus. Despite its flaws, the parliamentary system facilitates interaction and debate between the government and opposition during parliamentary sessions.

Presidential System

The United States represents a prominent example of a presidential system, where the President serves as both head of state and government. Cabinet members are appointed by the President and serve at their pleasure, with executive authority concentrated in the hands of the President. However, this system can lead to political gridlock when the President and legislature come from opposing parties.

French Hybrid Model

France employs a hybrid system where the President holds significant influence in national security, foreign policy, and treasury matters, while the Prime Minister oversees day-to-day governance. In instances of cohabitation, where the President and Prime Minister are from different parties, stability may be compromised.

Military Government

Historically prevalent in Pakistan and other nations, military governments lack legitimacy, accountability, and often lead to repression. While they may initially promise stability, their long-term effects are detrimental to democratic governance and socio-economic development.

First Past the Post vs. Proportional Representation

Pakistan, along with India, the UK, and others, employs the First Past the Post (FPTP) electoral system, where candidates are elected based on a majority of votes in individual constituencies. Conversely, countries like the Netherlands and Switzerland use the Proportional Representation (PR) system, where seats are allocated to parties based on the proportion of votes received. Each system has its advantages and disadvantages, impacting political accountability and representation.

Parliamentary vs. Presidential System: Pros and Cons

Both systems have distinct advantages and disadvantages. While parliamentary systems offer stability and continuity, presidential systems provide clear executive authority. However, parliamentary systems foster greater accountability through collective responsibility and facilitate legislative efficiency. In contrast, presidential systems may suffer from political gridlock but offer strong executive leadership.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the paper advocates for the continuation of Pakistan’s parliamentary system while addressing its weaknesses and strengthening governance institutions. Stability and continuity are essential for effective governance, regardless of the chosen governmental form. By prioritizing accountability, transparency, and investment in human development, Pakistan can pave the way for sustainable socio-economic progress.

Saeed Mirza

The writer has worked in Senior Executive Positions with MNCs in Pakistan and abroad. He is qualified in engineering and accounting.