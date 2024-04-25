IOC Refugees Olympic Team to be announced on May 2

The composition of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team Paris 2024 will be announced by IOC President Thomas Bach during a special live-streamed event at 13:00 CEST on Thursday (May 2), 2024.

Refugee Olympic Team athlete and Chef de Mission for the Refugee Olympic Team Paris 2024, Masomah Ali Zada, and Yiech Pur Biel, IOC Member and a member of the first-ever IOC Refugee Olympic Team at Rio 2016, will be present on this occasion.

After the presentation, journalists will have the opportunity to join an online media roundtable with Masomah Ali Zada and Yiech Pur Biel to ask questions about the team and the Olympic Refuge Foundation.

Confronted with the global refugee crisis that has seen millions of people in the world displaced, IOC President Thomas Bach announced in 2015 the creation of the Refugee Olympic Team – the first of its kind – to take part in the Olympic Games Rio 2016. Following this historic participation, Olympic Scholarships for Refugee Athletes were established.