4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow 

LAHORE - The 4th Inverex Trophy Basketball 3x3 Tournament will begin tomorrow (December 26) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. The tournament is being played under the auspices of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club, with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association. It will be played on a league basis while the event is divided into four groups and each group consists of 16 teams and the winner of each group will qualify for the semifinals. The final of the tournament will be played on December 29. The chief guest at the opening ceremony will be Muhammad Zakir Ali, CEO of Inverex Solar Energy Corporation, while the opening ceremony will be presided over by prominent business leader Asif Gulfam at 8:30 pm. Chief organizer Ghulam Muhammad Khan has instructed all the members of the tournament committee to come to the court today at 8:00 pm on December 25 to cut the birthday cake of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and for the exhibition match, which was graced by AC Arambagh Nida Saman as special guest. Tournament secretary Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya will also distribute the draws of the tournament.