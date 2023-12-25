4th Inverex Trophy 3x3 Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow 

LAHORE - The 4th Inverex Trophy Bas­ketball 3x3 Tournament will begin tomorrow (December 26) at the International Ab­dul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. The tournament is being played under the auspices of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club, with the permission of Kara­chi Basketball Association. It will be played on a league ba­sis while the event is divided into four groups and each group consists of 16 teams and the winner of each group will qualify for the semifi­nals. The final of the tourna­ment will be played on De­cember 29. The chief guest at the opening ceremony will be Muhammad Zakir Ali, CEO of Inverex Solar Energy Cor­poration, while the opening ceremony will be presided over by prominent business leader Asif Gulfam at 8:30 pm. Chief organizer Ghulam Muhammad Khan has in­structed all the members of the tournament committee to come to the court today at 8:00 pm on December 25 to cut the birthday cake of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin­nah, and for the exhibition match, which was graced by AC Arambagh Nida Saman as special guest. Tournament secretary Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya will also dis­tribute the draws of the tour­nament.