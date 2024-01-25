Man involved in rape-murder of five-year-old girl killed in police 'encounter'

Police claimed that an outlaw who had murdered a five-year-old girl after subjecting her to rape was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police in Bangalwala Morr here on Wednesday.

According to police, the under-custody outlaw was killed by the firing of his own accomplices when police were taking him to the hideout of his accomplices.

According to police, his accomplices attempted to free him from police and opened indiscriminate fire at the police van in which the outlaw was present.

Police retaliated and silenced their guns. The outlaws escaped after the firing, leaving their accomplice dead.

Police said the dead outlaw was wanted in murder of the girl and other heinous crimes. He had been on the run for a few days after the rape and murder of the girl.

Police have formed different teams to arrest the outlaws who fled after killing their own accomplice.