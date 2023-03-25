Share:

The normalization committee of Pakistan Football Federation and the football community joined hands to resolve the long-standing problems.

The joint meeting held at a local hotel in Lahore was chaired by the Chairman of the Normalization Committee Haroon Ahmed Malik along with other members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

On the occasion, detailed discussions were held to ensure free and transparent elections of PFF as per its Statutes as early as possible.

It was unanimously decided that the meeting participants will send their recommendations to the PFF by March 30, in the light of which, further steps will be taken.