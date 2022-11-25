Share:

MULTAN - Additional Inspector General police South Punjab, Dr Ehsan Sadiq, directed the police officials to launch operation on large scale to retrieve state land.

Additional IGP South expressed these views during a video link darbar with po­lice officials and Jawans from Bahawal­nagar in which SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs and other staff participated.

He directed officials to retrieve rail­way and other government land from land mafia in collaboration with district administration. Additional IGP South lis­tened to the problems of police Jawans and directed the private secretary to solve them immediately.

Addressing the police officials, Dr Ehsan said that police was being developed on modern lines. Appeals will be heard and all problems will be solved through video link. All officers and Jawans can inform about the problems by calling the official number.

Dr. Ehsan Sadiq said that the recruitment process in the police was most transparent and appointments of police officers are also being made on merit. Dr. Ehsan Sadiq directed SHOs to take strict action against criminals of dacoity and theft.

He said that the SHOs have also an important role in establishing the writ of the state and asked them to work on merit by putting aside political and per­sonal affiliations and hope for the reward of working from Allah.

Dr Ehsan Sadiq said that he would visit the Bahawalnagar soon and would listen to the police officials, personnel problems and also reviewed the crime situation.

SUBSIDY ON WHEAT SEED, AGRI TOOLS BEING OFFERED TO GROWERS

Punjab government is providing subsidy to the farmers of flood affected areas on wheat seed and other agricultural accesso­ries to ensure food security in the country through better yielding from next crop.

Commissioner DG Khan division, Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views while addressing the farmers’ convention or­ganized in DG Khan with the cooperation of Punjab Agriculture department in con­nection with maximum wheat cultivation drive. He said that the advisory services were being ensured to growers at door­step to get them aware from latest agri­culture technology.

He said that water supply to the farm­ers for wheat sowing has been ensured by completing the cracks of the canals from the flood-affected areas.

He said that the government was pro­viding subsidy facility and incentives under the national plan to increase per acre wheat production. Director Agricul­ture Extension Mahar Abid Hussain said that the wheat cultivation target in DG Khan division has been achieved in No­vember this year. He further said that the wheat cultivation target for Punjab was 16.5 million acres while 22 million metric ton wheat production target had been set for which all the resources were being utilized.

Mega farmer gathering and production competitions were also being organized at the provincial and district level