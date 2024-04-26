Friday, April 26, 2024
Commissioner for better traffic management

Staff Reporter
April 26, 2024
BAHAWALPUR  -  Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Nadir Chattha Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on traffic management. The meeting reviewed the development projects of the Highways Department. The commissioner directed to take measures to widen the city’s busy intersections and improve the ice roads around them to reduce traffic problems. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz, Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Afttab Hussain, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur City Muhammad Adeel Khan, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Director Development Muhammad Khalid Iqbal, Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Afzal Baig, Deputy Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Musa Ashar Khan Tareen, DSP Traffic and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

