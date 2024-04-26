Friday, April 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Bugti reviews establishment of National Driving Licence Centre

CM Bugti reviews establishment of National Driving Licence Centre
Our Staff Reporter
April 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Gwader, Quetta, National

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti here on Thursday presided over the review meeting for establishing centre of National Driving Licence Authority in the province to provide training courses to drivers and facilitate them in getting driving licences. The official of Motorway Police briefing the chief minister regarding the initiative, said that around 300,000 driving professionals were needed in Europe and 100,000 in the Middle East countries.

The authority would be also issued a C licence, equivalent to international standards which would create employment opportunities for local people around the world. The chief minister said the youth of Balochistan would be provided world-class professional training to produce quality technical human resources.

He added that basic speaking skills of Arabic, French and English language, alongwith driving would be imparted to the youth to equip them with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province. Sarfraz Bugti said that the youth would be trained in various fields to get employment opportunities in Europe and the Middle East enabling them to earn a graceful livelihood.

PM approves in principle reforms in power sector

The chief minister said different avenues were being opened for the talented youth of Balochistan to fully exploit these opportunities.

The chief minister instructed the chief secretary to review the establishment of driving schools.

He also ordered Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (BTEVTA) to review the establishment of driving schools under public-private and submit a report.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024