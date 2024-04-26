PP-269: nomination papers submission process concludes

MUZAFFARGARH - The process of submitting nomination papers for bye-election in PP-269 concluded here Thursday. According to the returning officer, as many as 26 candidates have submitted the papers to contest the election. Former MNA Raza Rabbani Khar also submitted the papers. Capt (retd) Abdul Khaliq and former MNA Mehar Irshad Syal are among the candidates aspiring to contest the by-election. Similarly, former independent candidate Iqbal Pitafi and former Chairman Municipal Committee Akram Chandiya had filed papers to fight the election. The constituency of PP-269 got vacant by the resignation of the PPP’s candidate, Alamdar Hussain Qureshi. He had tendered his resignation before completing the second count of the electoral result. “The candidates will be allotted symbols on May 1, while the polling will be held on May 18,” it was said.

PFA disposes of 980-litre adulterated milk in Muzaffargarh

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 980 litres of adulterated milk after holding pickets at the main highway, an official spokesman said on Thursday. The food safety team checked 13 vehicles carrying milk during the blockade, and the mixing of undesired ingredients was unearthed. Overall, Rs10,000 were fined to owners of milk vehicles. DG PFA, Asim Javed, said traces of water and chemicals, besides a shortage of essential fats, were discovered in the milk after checking through the lacto machine.

He said the entire liquid was disposed of on the spot. He vowed that nobody would be allowed to play with the lives of commoners. He said, “Milk is an essential product of living, but some nefarious elements are out and least care about the health of the people.”He termed the adulterators criminals of society. He appealed to the to the masses to cooperate with members of the Punjab Food Authority to deter the movement of the adulteration mafia in their surroundings.

Four persons injured in car rollover accident

At least four persons sustained injuries as an overspeeding car turned turtle near Head Taunsa tehsil Kot Addu. According to details, four persons riding in a car were going somewhere when suddenly the car overturned due to carelessness and overspeeding near Head Taunsa tehsil Kot Addu. As a result, Ghulam Abbas son of Imam Buksh, Muhammad Shahbaz son of Muhammad Anwar, Nadir son of Ghulam Fareed and Waseem son of Iqbal sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu after providing first aid.