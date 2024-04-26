Friday, April 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FC man shot dead in Bannu

FC man shot dead in Bannu
Agencies
April 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -   An official of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists in the Janikhel area of Bannu district on Thursday. Police said FC personnel, Abid Ullah was on leave from duty and was on the way home after working in his fields when armed motorcyclists shot him dead. On receiving information, the police force arrived at the scene and collected evidence for investigation. The Body of the deceased FC personnel was shifted to the hospital for medico-legal procedure. Police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators involved in the killing.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1714019110.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024